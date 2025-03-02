BRIDGES: Signs of Spring slowly starting to appear

We are still several days from spring officially being here for another year, but the forecast for upcoming days shows some sun and, to some extent, warmth.

Spring and summer are, without doubt, my favorite two seasons. Early fall is O.K. but you can definitely take winter and dispose of it, even the ones we have in Georgia.

Quite frankly I fear Old Man Winter is not finished causing havoc and I am more than concerned that March may end up being a brutal month before all is said and done. In fact many times March turns out to be our coldest month and best chance for snow. (We’ve already had two snowfalls in 2025 for crying out loud).

This past Sunday the weather was nice thankfully.

Spring does always seem to replenish the mind, body and soul and some of the things I look forward to and long for include:

• The return of high school baseball — Once we get past the early part of the season when the weather is often still cold and very windy, it is quite enjoyable spending an afternoon at the local ball park. On those perfect afternoons when the sky is blue and the temperature is warm, it has always been one of the best parts of my job as a sports writer to cover local high school baseball action. Through the years I have been fortunate to witness some quality teams and I have already been able to take in some games during the new season.

• Yard work — For many people, working in their yard is viewed as a necessary evil and for a long time it was that way for me. Even when I bought my first (and to date only) house more than 25 years ago, I viewed it that way. However, in recent years I have turned yard work into a stress reliever.

Being outside in the spring and summer soaking up the sun became something I looked forward to during the gloomy winter months. I have already thought of a couple of projects that I want to try this year and as a bonus, yard work is good exercise for me.

• Fishing — When I was younger I had a passion for fishing, although I admit I have not been in years. I keep saying I am going to take it up again but always never seen to have the time. Perhaps this is the year I will make time. A few years ago, my high school alma mater even formed a competitive fishing team. Now that is something I might actually have excelled at back in the day. At one time, I enjoyed fishing so much I actually thought about doing it professionally.

• Fort Yargo State Park — To me, this is one of the best attractions where I live in Barrow County. Even during the winter months, I enjoy going although it’s certainly more enjoyable during the warmer months. For me it’s about relaxing and taking time to reflect.

Once spring arrives and continuing going all the way through the fall, I often make several trips a week when my work schedule allows. I take my chair (the same one you see me sitting in at those baseball games) and just sit, often for a couple of hours. It’s physical and mental relaxation for me and during some recent stressful times it’s something I definitely need.

• Car washing — I like to keep a clean vehicle year-round and it’s funny some of the looks I get when people drive by during the winter when I’m washing my car. Of course, it’s more tolerable to do when it’s warmer. I’m one of those though who has washed his vehicle when there was still snow on the ground, (“Hey buddy! Don’t break your neck looking at me!”) so during the warm months I usually wash mine once a week.

Spring is close to being here once again and I am certainly glad. Let’s just hope we don’t have to endure another winter storm or another below freezing cold snap before it gets here. My mind keeps going back to that snow and ice storm in 1993 which happened in March.

• More daylight in the afternoons — We are now less than two weeks from spring forward and it will no longer be dark by 7 p.m.

Chris Bridges is the managing editor of The Walton Tribune and a 1993 graduate of The University of West Georgia. You can email comments about this column to chris.bridges@waltontribune.com.