BELTON: Democrats poll record low numbers

Democrats have never been in a worse state, polling at record low numbers. Thanks to Biden and Harris, 57% of Americans – the most ever – have a negative view of the party.

According to Democrat Senator Fetterman, it’s because Democrats have become “toxic” after “shaming and scolding” voters.

He’s right.

Hollywood actors have also been heckling their audiences. As a result, box office numbers are down 25% from 2019.

Who knew that insulting people makes them less likely to like you?

90% of all counties in America veered sharply to the Right in the last election.

Huge influencers like Rogan and Zuckerberg and Bezos and Musk used to be on the Left.

But the lunacy of the Left drove them away.

Keeping men out of women’s sports is a 80/20 issue. Even 67% of Democrats agree.

Colossal female superstars – like ESPN’s Sage Steele and tennis superstar Martina Navratilova and best-selling author JK Rowling – used to be on the Left.

But the lunacy of the Left drove them away.

Now, Democrats are complaining that we’re sending illegal aliens – with criminal records – back to their home countries. In a pandemonium of mixed messages, protestors are burning American flags as they block traffic on major California highways – while carrying flags from the countries they left!

Worse, instead of listening to the will of their constituents – who voted in record numbers against illegal immigration – Democrat governors and mayors are loudly siding with gang members and rapists.

Good luck defending gang members! That’s a 90/10 issue!

Cutting wasteful spending overseas is a 60/40 issue. Yet Democrat congressmen – including their Senate leader – shout that we should “take to the streets” to “ kill somebody” because “we’re at war” to protect $40 Billion slush-funds that are wastefully spreading WOKE ideology overseas to people who don’t want them.

Good luck defending bloated bureaucracy! Especially when 90% of these people don’t show up to work. That’s a 80/20 issue!

Besides, all companies have to do audits. And the military’s been cut thousands of times – especially through Base Closures…over 360 in all.

Of course, Democrats don’t argue for the merits of the wasteful programs. Instead, they argue about who’s doing the cutting.

Bottom line: people who squeal about audits…have something to hide.

But – as usual – the zaniest insanity belongs to the Left Coast.

California just spent $50 Million to “Trump-proof” their state – during the very same week that Trump was touring their burned-out state – during the very same week that California was asking Trump for billions of dollars!

You can’t make this up.

Maybe, California should spend that $50 million bringing water to their state…in order to prevent more wildfires.

It takes a special kind of lunatic to defend the indefensible.

Unfortunately, the Left is dominated with such incompetence.

Dave Belton is a former state representative for District 112, which includes portions of Morgan and Newton counties.