Rose Pearce

Rose Anita Borders Pearce, of Jasper, passed away Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the age of 96. Mrs. Pearce enjoyed going to church on Sundays. She was a music lover who liked to play the piano and listen to gospel music. Mrs. Pearce liked shopping and traveling often with her husband, Ellis, camping in their RV. Mrs. Pearce loved her family dearly and will be missed by all who knew her. She was lovingly referred to as “Bunny” by all of her family. Rose was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ellis Fay Pearce; son, Dale Pearce; and parents, LeRoyce and Mary Estelle Borders.

Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Pearce Pickering (Tom); son, Mike Pearce (Melanie); daughter-in-law, Linda Ball Pearce; grandchildren, Jason Pickering, Andrew Pickering, Chris Pearce, Allison Pearce, Seth Pearce, Rachel Freer, Zachary Pearce; as well as 10 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Service for Mrs. Pearce will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023, 2:00 P.M., at the Chapel of Caldwell & Cowan, 1215 Access Road, in Covington, and interment following in Lawnwood Memorial Park. Friends are invited to visit with the family at the funeral home, one hour prior to her service from 1:00 – 2:00 P.M.