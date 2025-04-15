Obituary: Wayne King

Wayne King, a life-time resident, who truly loved his hometown of Covington, GA, passed away peacefully from this life on earth, to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Thursday, April 10, 2025.

As Wayne journeyed in this life, he enjoyed being a part of Canaan Baptist Church and Newton Baptist Church. Church was important to him, and his friends there were important to him. He especially loved to hear the choir sing, and to join in with his bass voice to see how low he could go. His favorite song was "Now Let Us Have A Little Talk With Jesus."

Wayne loved to smile and laugh, and he loved to see others smile and laugh. He loved to strike-up conversations with strangers- anywhere- especially the grocery store. And in his last few miles, he loved to take the ladies by the hand and give them a twirl.

Wayne was a hard-worker his whole life, feeling proud to provide for his family and his beloved wife Peggy, the one who guided him and steadied him. When she passed on to Heaven before him, he was lost without her.

In Wayne's journey, winding around mountains, down to the valleys, in the mire, and even falling off cliffs at times- he was an imperfect man, in an imperfect world, but he was trying to do the best he could. He gave all that he had to give. He was my Daddy, and I loved him.

Funeral services for Dad will be held at 12 o'clock on Friday, April 18,2025 at the Chapel of Caldwell and Cowan Funeral Home, with Friend Robbie Autry officiating. Interment will follow at Lawnwood Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM prior to the Chapel Service on Friday.