Obituary: Robert I. Stafford

Robert Irby “Bob” Stafford was born into a large family in Summerfield, NC on December 1, 1941. He passed away peacefully on April 16, 2025, after suffering from a fall in 2022.

Bob grew up in the small town of Summerfield, NC. After graduating from Summerfield High School, he briefly joined the Army Reserves. Bob worked various jobs before moving to Georgia with Moore Business Forms, where he held various sales and management positions before starting his own company in 1985. He moved to Covington in 2005 after living in Atlanta for several years.

Bob was predeceased by his mother, Doris Stafford Kania, and step-father, Edward Kania. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Vicki Stafford; his daughter, Karen Collins; his son, Scott Stafford (Jennifer); his cherished grandchildren, Flynne Collins Cherry (Jack), Ian Collins, Jack Stafford, Ellie Stafford and Emma Stafford; and his twin great granddaughters, Davie May and Tomorrow Cherry. His family and friends remember Bob as a strong, loving and wise example whose guidance and support were unwavering.

While living in Atlanta, Bob was an active and devoted member of the North Atlanta (North DeKalb) Rotary Club and served as president during 1988-1989. He was a long-term contributor to the Georgia Rotary Student Program as a Trustee and Vice-Chair. He and Vicki were host parents and grandparents to many students from around the world for 40 years. After moving to Covington, Bob joined the Rotary Club of Covington and served as president during 2010-2011. He was also a member of the Covington Police Who Care Board.

Bob was a passionate hunter and avid outdoorsman who enjoyed elk hunting in southwest Colorado with Vicki for many years. His wall is adorned with numerous trophies from his adventures, including elk, deer, duck, dove, and quail hunting. These outings provided him lots of time to socialize with friends. Recently, he became an avid hog hunter, even recruiting Vicki as his spotter with advanced equipment for nighttime hunts.

After Bob’s serious fall in September 2022, he spent the last 2.5 years at PruittHealth of Covington, receiving excellent care from the devoted staff. The family appreciates their support for Bob and Vicki, which made his final journey easier.

The family will receive friends at a gathering to celebrate Bob’s life on Sunday, May 18, 2025, from 2:00 to 4:00 at J.C. Harwell Funeral Home (2157 East Street, SE, Covington, GA 30014).

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob’s name to The Arts Association of Newton County at 1169 Washington Street, Covington GA 30014 or to the Covington Family YMCA at 2140 Newton Drive, NE, Covington GA 30014.