Obituary: Robert Bruce Howell

Robert Bruce Howell, 67, of Covington, GA. Passed away on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

Remembrance service will be scheduled at a later date.

Bruce, as he was affectionately known, was born on December 1, 1958 and lived in Covington , Ga. He is the son of Lois Davis Howell who preceded him in death and the son of Rudolph “Rudy” Howell and step-mother, Cheyenne Howell who reside in Tifton, Gerogia. He is, also survived by his brother, Neil Howell, of White, Ga., step-sister, Judith and Joe Wright of Jasper, Ga., and Maxwell Hill and Joy of Tifton, GA. Bruce was preceded in death by step-sister, Donna Hill of Tifton, Ga.

Bruce retired from Lithonia Lighting after many years of service and was loved by everyone. He will be missed.

Condolences may be forwarded to Rudolph “Rudy” Howell of Tifton, Ga.