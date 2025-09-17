Obituary: Lois Patricia Waters Nations

Lois Patricia Waters Nations, of Covington, passed away peacefully September 11, 2025, at the age of 80. Patricia is preceded in death by her parents, Evelyn Miller Waters and Roy Waters; brothers, Tom and Billy Waters; and sisters, Mary Alice Waters Harper, Ann Waters Presley, and Frances Waters Dodd. She is survived by her sons, Roger Capps and Tony Nations; and daughters, Tammie Capps Cheek and Julie Ann Nations Cavenaugh; her sisters Hester Waters Coe and Elizabeth Waters Parker; 10 grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Patricia worked at MacGregors and People’s drug store earlier in her life. She loved cooking and entertaining her family and friends. She always loved talking with people about things on their mind and she was always willing to help. Prior to living at Riverside Health Care Center, she enjoyed gardening, planting flowers, and the company of her companion & furry friend, Ginger. She loved Elvis & enjoyed watching the Atlanta Braves.