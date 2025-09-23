Obituary: Lillie Womack

Lillie Womack, of Covington, passed away Friday, September 19, 2025, at the age of 81. Mrs. Womack was a woman who embraced life with joy, laughter, and love. She found entertainment in horror movies, soap operas, court TV, tabloids, TMZ, and classic shows like Gunsmoke. A lover of music, she cherished old country legends like Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Conway Twitty, and George Jones, as well as modern voices like Jelly Roll. She loved to dance, go out on the town, and celebrate the happy moments of life.

Her talents shone in the kitchen, where she baked, decorated cakes, made candy at Christmas, and perfected fried okra and biscuits. She grew a beautiful garden and enjoyed canning and preserving—beets, peas, corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, and homemade jellies filled her shelves with love.

She adored jewelry, QVC treasures, reading books, and capturing memories with her camera. Most of all, she loved God and Jesus, her children, and her grandchildren, who brought her life its greatest joy.

Mrs. Womack’s spirit of happiness, creativity, and love will be deeply missed, but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her son, Keith Womack; Parents, Benjamin Herring and Annie Bell Herring; brother, Frank; sisters, Mytrice, Nellie, Katherine, Joyce, and Cina.

Survivors include her children, Tammy Payton, Tina Owens; siblings, Dorothy, Mary, J.A.; Numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great granddaughter; nieces and nephews, Billy Reid (sweetheart).