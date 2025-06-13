Obituary: Frederick Grady Wheeler

Fred was born April 18, 1944, to Ruby Eleanor Arnall, a homemaker, and Grady Otto Wheeler, a food broker, at Crawford Long Hospital in Atlanta. He grew up in Decatur, Ga., graduating from Decatur High School in 1962, lettering in baseball and football and distinguishing himself as Battle Group Commander of its ROTC unit. He received a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science from Georgia State College (later University) in 1966 where he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity and served as Pledge Trainer. He continued his ROTC studies and received a commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. He met his future wife, DiAnn Carole Powers of Norfolk, Va., and they were married at All Saints Episcopal Church in Atlanta on December 9, 1967. Following graduate school at GSU, Fred entered the Army, assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Artillery, 2nd Armored Division which he was proud to tell anyone who would listen was General George S. Patton’s division. They were stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, for two years.

Fred was a stockbroker for more than 55 years, starting with Merrill Lynch and later owning his own brokerage business located on the square in Covington, Ga. He didn’t believe retirement was biblical and worked as a portfolio manager up until his last hospital visit. Always engaged in his community, he was active in the GOP going back to Barry Goldwater days. Fred often shared laughingly that his liberal neighbors in Decatur would wait for the political signs to appear in his yard to know who they should not support. In 1976, he served as 4th District Chairman for Ronald Reagan’s first campaign for president; he participated in DeKalb and Newton County politics for nearly 40 years. After coaching his first little league team to the 9- and 10-year-old championship, he and DiAnn served as co-presidents of Midway Little League from 1981 to 1983, chairing the league’s 25th Anniversary celebration. In the months leading up to his dissected aorta in 1991 which left him paralyzed from the waist down, Fred served on the Governing Board of DeKalb Christian Academy from where his daughter and son graduated. There, he taught a class on political economy, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy to high school students through the Junior Achievement program. He and DiAnn served as Peer Supporters at the Shepherd Spinal Center for years. Fred was a member of First Baptist Church, Covington, where he taught senior adult mens Sunday School (better known as “the last class”) for 15 years, co-chaired FBC’s first winter Vacation Bible School in 2009, and was a board member of First Baptist Academy.

Fred is survived by his wife of 57 years, DiAnn; daughter Whitney Ann Wheeler Pickering (Mrs. Stacey) of Laurel, Miss., and son, Everett (Rhett) Christopher Wheeler (Lisa) of Covington; grandchildren Katherine (Katie) Elizabeth Pickering Berry (Mrs. Tyler) of Sumrall, Miss.; Lt. Robert Grady Pickering, MD., USNAV (Sally) of San Diego, Ca.; 1Lt. Frederick Harrison Pickering, USAF, of Clovis, NM; Army ROTC Cadet John Thomas Pickering of Laurel, Miss.; and Caroline Aldridge Wheeler and Claire Elizabeth Wheeler of Covington; and great-grandchildren William Holliman Berry and Eva Elizabeth Berry of Sumrall, Miss. He was preceded in death by his parents Ruby and Grady Wheeler and brother James (Jimmy) William Wheeler.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 14, at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church, Covington, with the service beginning at 2 p.m. Officiants for the service will be Dr. Jason Dees of Christ Covenant in Atlanta and Dr. Cody McNutt of First Baptist Church, Covington. Music will be led by Tim Barnes of Madison Baptist Church. Burial will be Tuesday, June 17, at 2:30 p.m. at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton.