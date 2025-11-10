Obituary: Barbara Ann Penn Sowell

Barbara Ann Penn Sowell of Mansfield passed away peacefully on November 1, 2025. For the past few years, she resided at Yolanda’s Place where she found comfort in the warmth of home-cooked meals and companionship with fellow residents. She was 89 years of age at the time of her death.

Daughter of Carlton Walker Penn and Sara Frances (Edwards) Penn of the Salem Community of Newton County, Barbara was born February 16, 1936 in Porterdale, Georgia. She grew up in the Salem Community and graduated from Covington High School. She met and married Isaac Lamar Sowell, the love of her life, shortly after graduating. They began a wonderful life together that lasted for sixty years. Lamar worked at Allen’s Five and Dime on the square in Covington where he began his career in retail sales and Barbara worked in Atlanta at Piedmont Southern Life Insurance Company. Lamar and Barbara developed a strong business sense that few people could attain. Together, with a gifted group of friends and family, they sold used cars and storage buildings. They owned and operated The Diner on Highway 278 in Covington along with L & S Aluminum Sales, L & S Fence Company, The Textile Outlet of Covington, and the Village Flea Market in Porterdale. Lamar was a member of the Covington City Council, and he and Barbara enjoyed traveling with other government officials to conventions.

Barbara and Lamar retired from retail sales in the seventies, and sold their home on Washington Street in Covington. They bought a home in Mansfield, Georgia and joined Mansfield Baptist Church. After retiring, they enjoyed taking bus trips, spending time at their summer home in Hiawassee, watching tv, and spending time with their numerous fur babies. Flash, Bunchie, Susie, Pepe, Muffin, Petie, and Smokey were their children. They especially cherished the time spent with family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her loving parents, Carlton Walker Penn and Sara Francis (Edwards) Penn of Salem Community, Newton County, Georgia, and her brother, Carlton Donald (Don) Penn, wife Barbara Martin Penn of Palmdale, Los Angeles County, California.

She is survived by nieces, Frieda Aiken and her husband Randy of Covington; Pat Rosser and her husband Harold of McDonough; nieces in law, Clara Sue Ridling, husband (deceased) Richard Ridling of Covington; Denise Sowell, husband (deceased) Gary Sowell of McDonough; Goddaughter, Amanda McCanna and her husband Thomas of Birmingham, AL, and their sons: 1LT M. Isaac McCanna and his wife Kaitlyn of Fort Wainwright, Alaska, Rob McCanna, Andrew McCanna, Jack McCanna, and Joe McCanna, all of Birmingham, Alabama. Plus many more great and great great nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers contributions in memory of Barbara Sowell may be made to Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org.