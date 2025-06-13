Obituary: Aubrey Waites Harvey

Aubrey Waites Harvey was born at home on April 11, 1934, and he passed away on June 5th, 2025, at the age of 91. He was born in the Rocky Plains Community to Boyce and Exa Gardner Harvey. His middle name, Waites, is after Covington doctor, Dr. S. L. Waites, who delivered him.

As a devoted member of Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, he attended as long as he was able. He was an elder, a Sunday school teacher, and Chairman of the congregation. In 2024, the church presented Aubrey with a plaque of appreciation for “A Lifetime of Service to Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church.”

He graduated from Newton County High School in 1952. Aubrey proudly served his country in the United States Army at the rank of Specialist Fourth Class from 1956 to 1958.

Aubrey is predeceased by his loving wife, Polly Veal Harvey. They married on May 12, 1958, and were married 54 years prior to her death in 2022.

Aubrey and Polly had a farm, Harvey’s Rolling Acres, in the Rocky Plains Community, where they raised black angus cattle for about 35 years. He was the Piedmont Cattleman’s Association Purebred Cattleman of the Year in 1993.

Aubrey had a long, successful and diverse career. It began at General Motors in Atlanta where he was working when he was drafted into the Army. After serving four years in the Army, he returned to General Motors for two more years. Next, he worked for a year with the Steele Insurance Agency. He worked for the Army Reserves for 4 years where he achieved the rank ofSeargent First Class (SFC). He enjoyed working for the United States Department of Agriculture for 31 years. In 1986, the United States Department of Agriculture presented him a plaque that recognized his “Distinguished Individual Achievement” for demonstrating exemplary performance in administering agricultural programs which have benefited farming operations throughout the States. He served as president of the Georgia Association of the Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service for 3 years. He served as County Manager in Henry County for 5 years, and a building in Henry County is named the Aubrey W. Harvey Agriculture building. For 3 years he was employed by the Middle Georgia Livestock Auction. He successfully developed two subdivisions in Newton County: Livingston Willows and Hopewell Village. He was a Mason, celebrating his 70th year as a Mason this year. The fellowship hall at the Ancient York Lodge #127 in Worthville, Georgia, where he was a member, was named in honor of him.

Aubrey was the epitome of a “Southern” gentleman. He loved God, his church, his wife, Polly, his family and his friends. Entertaining company and having good conversations was one of his favorite things to do, especially reminiscing and telling stories about the past. He was an avid Georgia Bulldog and Atlanta Braves fan. Aubrey was a kind, considerate, generous person. He will be dearly missed. His memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

He is predeceased by his brothers: Robert Harvey, Ben Harvey, and Frank Harvey, and sisters: Cora Harvey Turner, Josie Harvey Smith, and Mary Harvey Castleberry, two very young siblings. He is survived by his

sister-in-law, Betty Wheeler Harvey, numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews and lots of friends.

Thank you to all the folks at the Benton House, Jasper Memorial Hospital, and Long Leaf Hospice who took such good care of him.

Services were held at3:00 pm Sunday, June 8th at J. C. Harwell & Son Funeral Home with Dr. Leslie Holmes and Dr. Kevin Hartley officiating. Entombment followed at the Chapel Mausoleum at Lawnwood Memorial Park with a Masonic service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hopewell Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church c/o Julie Gallups, Church Treasurer, 155 Hopewell Church Road, Covington, Georgia 30016.



