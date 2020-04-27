Frederick Lee Mills was born in Morgan County, Georgia, on May 17, 1967, to the late Mr. and Mrs. Izeal and Reverend Ruby Mills.

Frederick was preceded in death by his mom, Reverend Ruby Mills, his brother, Undrea M. Mathis, and sister-in-law, Sandra Wilson.

At an early age, he received Christ and was baptized and became a member of New Enon Baptist Church. Frederick met the love of his life, Balinda E. Mills, 28 years ago in April of 1992. Frederick and Balinda joined in holy matrimony on September 18, 1999, in McDonough, Georgia. He was a devoted family man and all those who came in contact with him knew it.

In 1986, Frederick graduated from Morgan County High School, where he enjoyed playing all sports. When it came to playing football, he was the best running back ever. He joined the Army after high school. While in the Army, he worked as an administration specialist.

Later in life, he began working for Ivex, then moved on to start his career at Georgia Pacific, in Madison, Georgia. He was employed at Georgia Pacific for 32 years. Between his employment at Georgia Pacific and the Dallas Cowboys, his love ran deep. Frederick was a very proud man.

He leaves to cherish the memories: his devoted, best friend and love of his life, his wife of 28 years, Balinda E. Mills; his first born, Pierre Burke of Atlanta, Georgia; Derwin Mills of Alabama, Alexis Mills of Atlanta, Georgia, Reko Smith of Covington, Georgia, and Shanitra Smith of Covington, Georgia; father-in-law, Robert Williams, Sr.; a caring mother-in-law, Florre E. Williams of Eatonton, Georgia; two brothers, Eddie (Odessa) of Madison, Georgia, and Willie (Angela) of Columbia, South Carolina; four sisters, Linda (Frankie), Salema, Patricia, and Rosalind of Madison, Georgia; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Travis Monday (Quala), Robert Williams Junior (Annie), James Wilson, and Melissa Williams (Lagaria); and a host of aunts, uncles, godchildren, nieces, nephews, friends, and family members.

“Let the work that I have done speak for itself”

Graveside Services were held 12:00 P.M. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at New Enon Baptist Church Cemetery, 240 Godfrey Road, Madison Georgia 30650, Reverend W.J. Smith, Officiating.

Professional Services entrusted to Bernard's Family Funeral Care, LLC, The Madison Chapel, 1086 Ward Road, Madison, Georgia.