Woman discovered deceased in private lake

NEWTON COUNTY – On Monday evening, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) was dispatched in response to a drowning call. An unidentified woman had been discovered deceased in a lake on a private residence near 6872 GA Hwy 212 and Gibson Way.

The NCSO’s incident report stated that the caller had been taking a walk around the lake to clear his mind when he came across the woman and called 911.

The identity of the woman and her cause of death has not been released by authorities. The NCSO informed The Covington News that the woman’s body will be transferred to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.