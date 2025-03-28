Two Covington residents killed in unrelated vehicle accidents

NEWTON COUNTY — Two Covington residents died in separate, unrelated vehicle accidents on Tuesday.

Brian Hix, 46, died in a crash in Walton County near Social Circle. According to a spokesperson from the Georgia State Patrol (GSP), Hix was driving a white Dodge Ram truck north along Social Circle Parkway near Laurel Street. At approximately 6:40 a.m., Hix’s vehicle crossed the centerline and hit a tractor-trailer head-on.

Hix succumbed to his injuries at the scene, and the driver of the tractor-trailer, who remains unnamed, was not reported to have any injuries.

Social Circle Parkway from Cannon Drive to South Cherokee Road was closed for much of Tuesday morning due to the crash.

Later that morning, 28-year-old Chason Weldon was involved in a crash on Access Road in Newton County.

According to the GSP, a wide-load tractor-trailer with an excavator turned onto Access Road from a private drive just past Old Oxford Road and headed west.

Weldon was driving a white GMC east on Access Road at the time. According to the GSP spokesperson, the front left side of Weldon’s vehicle struck the truck, specifically hitting the tracks of the excavator.

Weldon was also declared deceased at the scene of the crash.