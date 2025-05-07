State Rep. Henderson honors the late Archie Shepherd

On April 2, State Representative Sharon Henderson, District 113, presented a resolution to honor the late Archie Shepherd. Shepherd was a lifetime Covington resident who devoted himself to civil rights and community service. He served in numerous leadership roles in the Newton County NAACP and dedicated himself to several other organizations in the community.

“I was honored to present a House Resolution to Bobbie Shepherd in honor and memory of the late Archie Shepherd, he was a trailblazer in our community,” said Henderson on Facebook.