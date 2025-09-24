Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle on Highway 11

NEWTON COUNTY — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 11 on Wednesday morning.

According to a news release from the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO), at approximately 6:30 a.m., a 46-year-old man was believed to have been walking in the roadway on Highway 11 near Adams Circle. A preliminary investigation determined that a northbound vehicle struck the man.

The release states that the driver attempted to provide aid to the pedestrian. However, the pedestrian died at the scene.

Neither the driver nor the pedestrian were identified in the news release. The NCSO stated that the victim’s identity is currently being withheld as they work to notify his family.

It is not immediately clear who will be found at fault in the incident.

“The accident remains under investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to this accident that could assist in the investigation, contact Sgt. Jack Redlinger at 678-300-7877 or jredlinger@newtonsheriffga.org,” the release states.