Ollie wins 2025 Patriotic Pet Contest

This year’s Patriotic Pet is Ollie, an almost 14-year-old Pomeranian mix from Mansfield.

Ollie outlasted several other pets in this year’s Patriotic Pet Contest, in what was a close competition.

According to Ollie’s “grandPAWrent” Debbi Worley, he is a rescue who is living with his “grandPAWrent’s” while his family is on military duty in Okinawa, Japan. Debbi says that Ollie loves to show his patriotism whenever possible.

For his victory, Ollie will receive a $40 grooming certificate to Leapin’ Lizards Pet Shop in Covington. Congrats to Ollie!