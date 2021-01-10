By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Newton vehicle tag, titling office, online services to close four days
Newton County Administration Building
Newton County Administration Building in downtown Covington. — File photo | The Covington News

Newton County’s motor vehicle tag office will be closed from Wednesday, Jan. 13, through Jan. 18 for a major statewide system upgrade.

The office will reopen Jan. 19, according to information from the Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office.

During the outage, no walk-in, online, or kiosk services will be available for customers, the Georgia Department of Revenue said in a news release.

Services unavailable Jan. 13-18 will be:

• Vehicle registration or titling services available in offices.

• Online services or kiosk.

The outage is part of a technology upgrade called DRIVES — Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System — being done by the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) and the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR).

This multi-year upgrade modernizes the current DDS Driver’s License system and the DOR Tag & Title system. The new system will offer more self-service options, improve customer service, and enhance data integrity, according to the DOR.

For more information, visit http://dor.georgia.gov/motor-vehicles.