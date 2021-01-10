Newton vehicle tag, titling office, online services to close four days

Newton County’s motor vehicle tag office will be closed from Wednesday, Jan. 13, through Jan. 18 for a major statewide system upgrade.

The office will reopen Jan. 19, according to information from the Newton County Tax Commissioner’s Office.

During the outage, no walk-in, online, or kiosk services will be available for customers, the Georgia Department of Revenue said in a news release.

Services unavailable Jan. 13-18 will be:

• Vehicle registration or titling services available in offices.

• Online services or kiosk.

The outage is part of a technology upgrade called DRIVES — Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System — being done by the Georgia Department of Driver Services (DDS) and the Georgia Department of Revenue (DOR).

This multi-year upgrade modernizes the current DDS Driver’s License system and the DOR Tag & Title system. The new system will offer more self-service options, improve customer service, and enhance data integrity, according to the DOR.

For more information, visit http://dor.georgia.gov/motor-vehicles.