Newton completes recount of votes for president

COVINGTON, Ga. — Workers completed the hand recount of Newton County’s General Election votes Monday, Nov. 16, and the total differed by about 10 from the number the board certified in the presidential race.

Board of Elections Chairman Phil Johnson said no one presidential candidate gained or lost all 10 votes — which equaled about 0.02% of the more than 54,000 cast.

He said the Newton County Board of Elections and Registration transmitted the results to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office Monday as part of the statewide audit of votes cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

“We will let the Secretary of State publish the results but I can report that the audit tally from counting 54,592 votes by hand varied just a very few votes from the results certified by the board,” Johnson said.

The county elections board certified the election Nov. 9 with 54,268 voting in the presidential election — which topped a lengthy ballot in Newton County.

The Secretary of State’s office has said it will release the final results of the statewide audit in one batch rather than as they are completed county by county. The state must certify the statewide results by Friday.

Workers needed about three and a half days to complete the audit of Newton County votes.

Johnson said the audit results "should provide confidence in the results of the Newton County Nov. 3, 2020, General Election count."

“This was our first year using the Dominion (Voting Systems) system, and the audit confirms the vote tally from the machine count,” he said.

Johnson said he wanted to thank election director Angela Mantle and assistant director Angela Davis, as well as permanent and temporary staff members and Board of Elections members.

He also thanked state and local Republican and Democratic monitors and observers “who spent much of their weekend participating in the audit.”

Mike Hesterley, first vice chairman of the Newton County Democratic Party, said he believed those doing the audit and the election officials participating did "an excellent job."

"I believe everything was on the up and up," he said. "I trust the process."

Scott Jay, chairman of the Newton County Republican Party, said he believed "the audit went fine for what it was."

"There seem to be differences in the way each group counted the ballots at their individual tables but no serious discrepancies were found," he said.

Jay said he also wanted to confirm the election office met such requirements as all mailed absentee ballots having postmark dates to ensure they had arrived by the Election Day deadline.



