Miracle League All-Star weekend postponed due to aftermath of BioLab fire

NEWTON COUNTY – The long anticipated 2024 Miracle League All-Star weekend has been postponed, according to a social media post from Newton County Miracle League.

The three-day event scheduled to happen this weekend was officially postponed due to ongoing air concerns from the BioLab fire that happened just miles away in Rockdale County.

The event was set to feature children from all over the world coming together to participate in an all-star tournament.

A parade was scheduled for Friday evening on the Covington Square which featured a drone show and other games and festivities. Games were supposed to play on Saturday and Sunday to determine the All-Star champions, as well as giving a spotlight to the Newton County Miracle League athletes.

A new date has not been set at this time.

“All-Star Weekend 2024 has been POSTPONED due to the severity of the chemical explosion that occurred in Conyers, GA (our neighboring city).,” the social media post read. “Local & state government officials deemed the air quality unsafe for individuals that may experience respiratory challenges and/or compromised immune systems. The health and safety of our players and families was paramount in making this difficult decision.

“All hope is not lost! We're working diligently to determine another date for our All-Star Weekend. We appreciate all the support, donations, and willingness to volunteer from the community (near & far) to make our Weekend awesome! STAY TUNED!!!”

According to their official Facebook page, the Newton County Miracle League is a program “that gives children/youth/adults with mental or physical disabilities the opportunity to play baseball.”