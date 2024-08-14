By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Marcello Banes and Stephanie Lindsey under federal indictment: A full timeline of events
marcello banes indictment
The Covington News recently received a copy of the federal indictment brought forth toward Newton County Chairman Marcello Banes and District 3 commissioner-elect Stephanie Lindsey. Above is page one of the 16-page document.
It was just over a month ago that Newton County chairman Marcello Banes and commissioner-elect Stephanie Lindsey were indicted by a federal grand jury on a number of charges including money laundering. Recently, The Covington News received a copy of the full federal indictment that revealed new details regarding a timeline of events. Below is a timeline from start-to-finish on all of the notable dates that are important toward the proceedings of this case.