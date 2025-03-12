Kappa Koffeehouse spring forum set for March 25

The Political & Civic Action Committee of the Conyers-Covingtion (GA) Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. cordially invite the citizens of Covington, Newton and surrounding counties to our Spring 2025 Kappa Koffeehouse Town Hall forum “Community Safety & Mental Health.” The town hall meeting will be on Tuesday, March 25, 2025 at The Center, 2014 Washington St. SW, Covington, Georgia from 6:30pm – 8:30pm. This event is free and open to the entire community.

The purpose of this Town Hall meeting is to bring the community together to discuss Mental Health, Community Safety and laws passed to help us. We will have Law enforcement, School and Mental Health professionals available to answer questions.

Our distinguished panelists will consist of, Sheriff Ezell Brown, Newton County Sheriff, Newton County Sheriff Office, Dr. Duke Bradley III, Superintendent Newton County Schools, Chief of Police Philip Bradford, Covington Police Department, Ms. Jennifer S. Hibbard, LPC, Chief Executive Officer of View Point Health, Mr. Dwayne L. Jones, CEO Preventive Measures, Inc. Chairman, The PM Foundation, Dr. Laklieshia Izzard Ed.D, LPC, ACS, NCC, Shekinah Counseling, and Representative Sharon Henderson, State House of Representatives Dist.113.

This forum will allow citizens to obtain more information about community safety, and to educate and inform the public about mental health services available. This is an interactive forum that will allow you to be in a relaxed environment and meet with local and national professionals. If you know of anyone experiencing mental health issues or families seeking help, please encourage them to attend this forum.

“A community informed has more options available to help them.” To reserve your free ticket for this forum, please visit our website www.ccacnupes.org or contact Elder J.B. Brockman, Chairman, Political Civic & Action Committee at; ccacpoliticalaction@gmail.com Leave your full name, along with your email address. We will email you our Eventbrite link.