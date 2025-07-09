Kappa Alpha Psi Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter reflects on year-end accomplishments

The Conyers-Covington (GA) Alumni Chapter (CCAC) of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. has released its year end video highlighting the Political & Civic Action Committee’s accomplishments for 2024–25.

The video, which encapsulates the “year of Community Engagement” can be viewed here.

“The Chapter considers it a privilege to serve the Rockdale and Newton county communities. Its core values are to actively contribute to the community, to mentor the youth, and to broaden the Fraternity’s brand,” a press release stated.

Their fraternal motto: ‘Achievement in Every Field of Human Endeavor’ strived to ring true at the Conyers-Covington Alumni Chapter.

Throughout this past year, chapter members have participated and attended various political and civic meetings throughout Rockdale and Newton Counties.

Additionally, the chapter hosted a series of Kappa Koffeehouse Town Hall meetings to discuss community concerns. Those forums included the Fall 2024 Kappa Koffeehouse, their annual Political Forum Night, which featured ballot candidates from Newton County.

The Spring 2025 Kappa Koffeehouse Forum topic was, Mental Health and Community Safety held in Covington. Guest panelists consisted of local and national mental health professionals, Law Enforcement officials; Sheriff Ezell Brown and then-Police Chief Philip Bradford,. Other guest panelists were Dr. Duke Bradley III, superintendent of Newton County Schools and Representative Sharon Henderson, District 113.

The committee hosted several voters’ registration drives throughout the year at the local high Schools in Rockdale and Newton Counties. Brothers of the fraternity also donated 75 cases of bottled water to the dedicated poll workers of Newton County this year.

Elder J.B. Brockman has served as Chairman of the Political & Civic Action Committee since 2021. For his efforts, Elder Brockman was named the Chapter’s Man of the Year for 2024-25.

“The Brothers and I are committed to making an impact in the communities in which we serve. We are actively attending local meetings throughout both Conyers/Rockdale and Covington/Newton counties,” Brockman said. “The Brothers strongly believe that community engagement is critical to making a difference. Members of this organization are often vocal in asking questions at local meetings, listening attentively and obtaining correct information in order to know exactly what is going on in the community.”

The chapter’s newly elected polemarch for 2025-26 is Derek Carson.

“Our Chapter is committed to making a meaningful impact in Rockdale and Newton counties through mentoring, civic engagement such as our Kappa Koffeehouse forums, and through community service,” Carson said.

The chapter has a series of upcoming Kappa Koffeehouse Forums planned for 2025-26 to include its annual Political Forum Night for the ballot candidates from the City of Conyers.

For the Spring 2026 Kappa Koffeehouse Forum, the committee is planning a business economic development workshop in Rockdale County.

To learn more about the Kappa Koffeehouse Forums, Visit www.ccacnupes.org. Or email ccacpoliticalaction@gmail.com and leave your name and contact information.



