Governor swears in newest Newton County Superior Court judge

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp swore in Covington resident Cheveda McCamy this morning, Oct. 26, as the newest Superior Court judge for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit that includes Newton and Walton counties.

Kemp appointed McCamy on Oct. 15 as the fifth Superior Court judge for the circuit to fill the vacancy left by the July 1 death of Horace Johnson Jr.

"I am honored to be sworn in today to serve my community," McCamy said in a statement. "I appreciate the support from everyone who has encouraged me over the years. I will strive to be fair and ensure justice is served in Newton and Walton counties."

McCamy said she is scheduled to begin work Tuesday.

The former prosecutor served as Henry County chief assistant district attorney before Kemp appointed her to the bench.

She has 20 years of experience as a prosecutor and civil attorney, and also worked as an assistant district attorney in DeKalb and Fulton counties, in insurance defense and general practice firms and her own practice.

McCamy also is the first Black woman to serve as a Superior Court judge in the Alcovy Circuit.



