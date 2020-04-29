Gov. Kemp: Georgia Sees Record Testing Day

Atlanta, GA - Yesterday nearly 13,000 new tests were reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health's website, recording the largest single day in new tests reported since the coronavirus pandemic began. View the report here.

"Two weeks ago, I told Georgians we were not testing enough in our state and that we would make every effort to boost testing capacity," said Governor Kemp. "It is clear we are making significant progress. We have dramatically increased the number of testing sites with forty-nine now available across the state in partnership with our university system, the private sector, local public health officials, and nine additional Georgia Guard testing sites. We are pushing our testing capacity to the max. Yesterday I asked all Georgians who are experiencing symptoms to schedule an appointment to get tested. We have the sites, the physicians, and the tests. We just need more Georgians to participate."

To get a free screening, Georgians with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can download the Augusta University ExpressCare app at augustahealth.org, or call (706) 721-1852. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list the following symptoms for COVID-19:

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fever

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Asymptomatic Georgians who are medical workers, first responders, law enforcement, or residents or staff of a long-term care facility can call their local health department to schedule a free COVID-19 test. Find a nearby test site here or see below for a list of Georgia National Guard testing sites.

Clayton State Parking Deck (City of Morrow)

5893 North Lake Drive

Morrow, Georgia 30260

Monday - Sunday (1 pm - 4 pm)

Kennesaw State University Parking Deck

525 Parliament Garden Way NW

Kennesaw, GA 30144

Monday - Sunday (8 am - 12 pm)

Colquitt Regional Medical Center

3131 S Main Street, Moultrie, GA 31768

Monday - Sunday (8 am - 12 pm)

Decatur Armory

3736 Durham Park Road, Decatur, GA

Monday - Sunday (9 am-1 pm)

Albany Civic Center

100 W Oglethorpe Blvd 31701

Monday - Sunday (2 pm - 6 pm)

Greenbriar Mall

2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30331

Monday - Sunday (10 am - 2 pm)

Georgia State University Blue Parking Lot

521 Capitol Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30312

Monday - Sunday (2 pm - 6 pm)

M.E. Lewis Elementary School

11145 GA Hwy 15, Sparta GA 31087

Monday, Wednesday, Friday (2 pm - 3 pm)

Rock Creek Sports Complex

445 Martin Road, Dawsonville, GA

Monday - Sunday (10 am - 2 pm)