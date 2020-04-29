By allowing ads to appear on this site, you support the local businesses who, in turn, support great journalism.
Gov. Kemp: Georgia Sees Record Testing Day
Kathleen Toomey and Brian Kemp
Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey and Governor Brian Kemp take questions from the media during a press conference regarding COVID-19 on March 9, 2020. - photo by Special to The Covington News
Special to The Covington News
Updated: April 29, 2020, 9:45 a.m.

Atlanta, GA - Yesterday nearly 13,000 new tests were reported to the Georgia Department of Public Health's website, recording the largest single day in new tests reported since the coronavirus pandemic began. View the report here.

"Two weeks ago, I told Georgians we were not testing enough in our state and that we would make every effort to boost testing capacity," said Governor Kemp. "It is clear we are making significant progress. We have dramatically increased the number of testing sites with forty-nine now available across the state in partnership with our university system, the private sector, local public health officials, and nine additional Georgia Guard testing sites. We are pushing our testing capacity to the max. Yesterday I asked all Georgians who are experiencing symptoms to schedule an appointment to get tested. We have the sites, the physicians, and the tests. We just need more Georgians to participate."

To get a free screening, Georgians with symptoms consistent with COVID-19 can download the Augusta University ExpressCare app at augustahealth.org, or call (706) 721-1852. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention list the following symptoms for COVID-19:

Cough 
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing 
Fever 
Chills 
Repeated shaking with chills 
Muscle pain 
Headache 
Sore throat 
New loss of taste or smell

Asymptomatic Georgians who are medical workers, first responders, law enforcement, or residents or staff of a long-term care facility can call their local health department to schedule a free COVID-19 test. Find a nearby test site here or see below for a list of Georgia National Guard testing sites.

Clayton State Parking Deck (City of Morrow) 
5893 North Lake Drive 
Morrow, Georgia 30260 
Monday - Sunday (1 pm - 4 pm)

Kennesaw State University Parking Deck 
525 Parliament Garden Way NW 
Kennesaw, GA 30144 
Monday - Sunday (8 am - 12 pm)

Colquitt Regional Medical Center 
3131 S Main Street, Moultrie, GA 31768 
Monday - Sunday (8 am - 12 pm)

Decatur Armory 
3736 Durham Park Road, Decatur, GA 
Monday - Sunday (9 am-1 pm)

Albany Civic Center 
100 W Oglethorpe Blvd 31701 
Monday - Sunday (2 pm - 6 pm)

Greenbriar Mall 
2841 Greenbriar Pkwy SW, Atlanta, GA 30331 
Monday - Sunday (10 am - 2 pm)

Georgia State University Blue Parking Lot 
521 Capitol Avenue, Atlanta, Georgia 30312 
Monday - Sunday (2 pm - 6 pm)

M.E. Lewis Elementary School 
11145 GA Hwy 15, Sparta GA 31087 
Monday, Wednesday, Friday (2 pm - 3 pm)

Rock Creek Sports Complex 
445 Martin Road, Dawsonville, GA 
Monday - Sunday (10 am - 2 pm)