Georgia school districts to receive $411 million in CARES Act funding

Georgia public school districts are set to receive $411,425,867 in COVID-19 relief funds through the CARES Act this month.

The state of Georgia applied for funds through the Education Stabilization Fund Program Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) Fund. The ESSER is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a federal stimulus designed to provide COVID-19 relief.

State School Superintendent Richard Woods recommended the funds be accepted, and the State Board of Education approved his recommendation in a called meeting Monday.

“I am pleased that Georgia school districts will receive substantial funding through the CARES Act,” Woods stated in a press release. “My Department worked to apply for these funds as soon as they were announced, and we remain committed to getting the funds to districts as quickly as possible, as we know the need is immediate. We will continue to pursue all possible funding avenues to help our school districts through the COVID-19 crisis and the related economic downturn.”

Districts have the ability to use CARES Act funds in numerous ways, including efforts to improve distance/remote learning, school meals, supporting mental and physical health, supporting at-risk student populations and supplemental learning, among others.

The funds will remain eligible for use until September 2022. They may also be used to retroactively reimburse purchases dating back to March 13, 2020.

More information on Georgia public schools and COVID-19 is available at gadoe.org/coronavirus.