Flooding ravages parts of Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY – Areas of Newton County experienced a significant amount of flooding on Tuesday following an influx of storms across the state.The first photo submitted to The Covington News shows the parking lot of the Ross clothing store on Hwy. 278 covered in several feet of water.
Several vehicles in the Covington Corners shopping center appear to be submerged underwater.
Also on Hwy. 278, photos show that Covington Auto Collision also experienced substantial flooding.
Another photo submitted to The News shows a school bus traveling through a flooded portion of McGiboney Rd.
The Newton County School System opted to “operate on a normal schedule”, according to a post on their official Facebook page.
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Newton County was placed under a flood warning as of 10:03 a.m. Tuesday morning, with an expected expiration date of 4 p.m.
The NWS later placed Newton County under a wind advisory warning as of 1:06 p.m. with “southwest winds 15-25 miles per hour (mph) with gusts of 40 mph expected.” The warning has an expected expiration date of 1 a.m. Wednesday morning.
This is an ongoing story and The News will update this story as more information is available.