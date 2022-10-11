ELECTION 2022: Newton County residents face off for House District 114 seat

COVINGTON, Ga. — Two Newton County locals will be facing off in the Nov. 8 General Election.

Republican Tim Fleming of Covington and Democrat Malcolm Adams of Oxford are running for the open State House District 114 seat.

Fleming is a former Newton County Commission member. He served as Gov. Brian Kemp’s chief of staff and also spent time as deputy secretary of state.

He earned the GOP nomination by defeating Wendell McNeal in the May Republican Primary.

Adams, who went unopposed in the Democratic Primary, is a native of Charlotte, North Carolina. He is associated with organizations such as the International Association for Energy Economics, the Foundation for Critical Thinking, the American Association of Individual Investors, the Vermont Slauson Economic Development Corporation, Global Goodwill Ambassador and the United Nations, according to his website.

According to Fleming’s website votetemfleming.com, some positions on issues include stopping President Joe Biden’s “radical agenda” in Georgia; defending pro-life, pro-Second Amendment values; safeguarding elections; deporting criminal illegal aliens; and “standing up for parents.”

Meanwhile, Adams’ website — adamsforga.com — lists the values he plans to fight for should he win the election, including health of the economy and community; education; integrity of every action; and the importance of long-term relationships.

The election for State House District 114 — which includes parts of Newton and Morgan counties — will be on Nov. 8. Early voting in Newton County begins on Monday, Oct. 17.

Two other state House races on the Newton County ballot, Districts 93 and 113, feature Democratic incumbents Doreen Carter of Lithonia and Sharon Henderson of Covington. Both are unopposed in the General Election.

News Editor Tom Spigolon contributed to this report.