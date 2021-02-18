Walker named principal of Flint Hill Elementary

COVINGTON, Ga. — By unanimous vote, the Newton County Board of Education approved the appointment of Mrs. Kelly Walker as the incoming principal of Flint Hill Elementary School during its Tuesday, Feb. 16, meeting. She will replace Lynne DiNardo, who recently announced her retirement effective the end of the current school year.

Walker currently serves as an assistant principal at both Flint Hill Elementary and Fairview Elementary. She will begin her new role at Flint Hill on July 1, 2021.

“I am very excited and honored to be named the principal of Flint Hill,” Walker said. “I look forward to serving the students, teachers and families at Flint Hill.

“I have had the unique opportunity to be a staff member, a parent and an administrator at Flint Hill. Some of my favorite memories of being an educator happened in this building. I truly feel connected to the families and students here and can’t wait to serve as the principal.”

As an assistant principal, Walker has served as a Pre-K site director, instructional supervisor and school testing coordinator. In addition, Walker’s assistant principal duties have also included serving as school administrator over various programs including Response to Intervention, Emotional and Behavioral Disabilities Program, Bus Discipline, Early Intervention Program, Special Education, Gifted and the English Language Learners program.

According to Walker, DiNardo has been a huge influence on her professional career and helped her prepare for her new role.

“Dr. DiNardo has been a great educational leader for Flint Hill,” Walker said. “She is very smart and has served this school extremely well. I will miss her but I have learned so much from her. She has always had a clear vision for this school. She has been generous with her knowledge during our years together, which has greatly helped me be well prepared for this new opportunity.”

Walker noted her goals for the future are quite simple.

“I want to be an instructional leader that is accessible to the students, parents and teachers of Flint Hill,” she said. “And I want to provide steady leadership and continue striving for educational excellence for every student.”

She added that being appointed principal of Flint Hill is extra-special due to her long-lasting relationship with the school.

“Flint Hill is so special to me because not only have I been lucky enough to work here since the school was opened, but all four of my children went to school here,” she said. “They all had amazing teachers. The staff here is genuine, caring and enthusiastic and I do think they are the best!”



“I am confident that Mrs. Walker will continue the culture of high expectations at Flint Hill Elementary School,” Newton County Schools Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said. “I am sure her knowledge, care, and commitment will lead to continued student and staff success.”