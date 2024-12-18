UGA Student Assists in Design of Newton Trails and UGA Extension Trial Garden

University of Georgia College of Environment and Design graduate student Noah Dilday was in Newton County recently to meet with Ashley Best, UGA Extension Agent; Duane Ford, Chair of Newton Trails; and Chip West, Incoming Chair of Newton Trails, to discuss a concept and landscaping plan for a future UGA Extension Master Gardener trial garden along the Cricket Frog Trail. This project will continue to enhance the trail’s appeal, with Newton Trails and UGA Extension working together to introduce a new educational feature for the community.

