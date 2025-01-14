Three Newton County middle schoolers awarded REACH scholarships

Newton County Schools announced Wednesday that Indian Creek Middle School eighth-grade students Elijah Thompson and Zion Hall, along with Veterans Memorial Middle School eighth-grader Michael Johnson III, have been awarded the "Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen" (REACH) Scholarship. The recognition was celebrated during a special ceremony at the Newton County Board of Education on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

Dr. Keith Benton, Director of Student and Family Support for Newton County Schools, highlighted the significance of the REACH program.

“REACH is a mentoring and scholarship initiative designed to ensure Georgia’s academically promising students receive the academic, social and financial support they need to graduate from high school and college prepared for the workforce,” Benton said.

As REACH Scholars, Thompson, Hall and Johnson will each receive a $10,000 scholarship upon high school graduation. The scholarships, totaling $30,000, are funded by the Newton Education Foundation. These funds can be applied toward the cost of attendance at any HOPE-eligible institution, including universities within the University System of Georgia, technical colleges and private post-secondary institutions.

Benton also detailed the commitments required of REACH Scholars.

“Our REACH Scholars must sign a contract pledging to maintain good behavior, sustain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher, meet with their REACH mentor at least twice a month and focus on earning both a high school diploma and a college degree,” Benton said. “Additionally, they must agree to maintain a crime- and drug-free record.”

This recognition of Thompson, Hall and Johnson as Georgia REACH Scholars underscores Newton County Schools’ dedication to fostering academic excellence and providing pathways for student success.

Dr. Duke Bradley, III, superintendent of Newton County Schools, expressed his pride in the students’ achievements.

“I am incredibly proud of Elijah, Zion and Michael for earning the prestigious Georgia REACH Scholarship,” Bradley said. “Their commitment to academic excellence serves as a commendable example for their peers, and I have no doubt they will make significant contributions to our community's future.”

Bradley also expressed gratitude to the Newton Education Foundation for its role in making this opportunity possible.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the support of the Newton Education Foundation, whose investment in our students helps create life-changing opportunities,” Bradley said. “Their commitment to the success of Newton County’s children is invaluable.”

School Board Chair Abigail Coggin echoed this sentiment.

“We are thrilled to see Elijah, Zion and Michael take advantage of this incredible opportunity,” Coggin said. “Their dedication and hard work reflect the bright future of Newton County, and we are so grateful to the Newton Education Foundation for making this possible.”