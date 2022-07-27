Some schools not part of Newton system's meal plan this year

COVINGTON, Ga. — The Newton County School System (NCSS) will offer a federal lunch plan this year that makes all students in 17 schools eligible for free meals rather than requiring individual students to prove they qualify.

NCSS is offering the meal plan as part of its participation in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) part of the National School Lunch Program for school year 2022-23, system officials said.

All students enrolled in CEP-eligible schools will receive meals through the School Breakfast Program and National School Lunch Program at no charge, NCSS officials said.

Five of the system's 22 schools were found not to be eligible for the program though students in those schools can still qualify on an individual basis, officials said.

Superintendent Samantha Fuhrey said the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) — not NCSS or the state — set the guidelines for individual schools' eligibility.



"We advocated for the continuation of free breakfast and lunch for all of our students in the school system," Fuhrey told the Newton County School Board Tuesday. "Unfortunately, there's not a lot we can do about that."

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at no charge to all students who attend:

• Fairview Elementary

• Flint Hill Elementary

• Heard-Mixon Elementary

• Live Oak Elementary

• Livingston Elementary

• Middle Ridge Elementary

• Oak Hill Elementary

• Porterdale Elementary

• Rocky Plains Elementary

• South Salem Elementary

• West Newton Elementary

• Clements Middle

• Cousins Middle

• Indian Creek Middle

• Liberty Middle

• Veterans Memorial Middle

• Newton High School

Alcovy High, Eastside High, East Newton Elementary, Mansfield Elementary, and Newton County Theme School were not eligible to participate in CEP, officials said.

The CEP allows "schools and local educational agencies (LEAs) in low-income areas to provide free breakfast and lunch to all students" without the need to collect household applications to determine eligibility for school meal programs, according to information from the USDA.

Schools with an "Identified Student" percentage of at least 40% in the prior school year were eligible for CEP. Identified students are defined as those certified for free meals without the use of household applications, such as those directly certified through the federal SNAP program, according to the USDA.

Chief Operations Officer Michael Barr said students at the five schools can still qualify for free or reduced price meals.

Students at the five schools can apply by submitting a completed meal application which can obtained at any cafeteria office or at newton.strataapps.com, officials said.

NCSS officials said those with questions about meal benefit determinations can call Mitch Bradford at 678-342-5607 or email bradford.mitch@newton.k12.ga.us.

Breakfast and lunch prices by category for NCSS during school year 2022-23 include:

NON-CEP STUDENT BREAKFAST AND LUNCH PRICES:

• Elementary: $1.00 (Breakfast), $2.10 (Lunch)

• Middle: $1.25, $2.30

• High: $1.25, $2.30

• Reduced: 30 cents, 40 cents

ADULT BREAKFAST AND LUNCH PRICES:

• Adult: $2.25 (Breakfast), $3.75 (Lunch).

For more information about CEP and the NCSS Food and Nutrition Program, call 770-788-3120 or visit http://newtonschoolnutrition.org and https://www.fns.usda.gov/cn/community-eligibility-provision-resource-center.