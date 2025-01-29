Peachtree Academy names Michael Mauriello the New Head of School

Peachtree Academy is welcoming Michael Mauriello as the new Head of School.

Mauriello was introduced to the Peachtree Academy community on Jan. 27 during a special Chapel service, where he shared his vision for the future of the school.

With 28 years of experience in education, Mauriello brings leadership knowledge, having served in various roles including Assistant Principal, Principal, Director of Professional Learning and Special Education Teacher.

His experience spans instructional leadership, school operations, staff supervision, curriculum development and professional learning.

In his previous position as Director of Professional Learning at the Rockdale County Board of Education, Mauriello led system-wide professional development, playing a role in improving school performance.

He has presented at major educational conferences, including the 2023 Learning Forward Conference and the 2017 International Society for Technology in Education Conference.

"I am truly honored to join the Peachtree Academy family," Mauriello said. "I look forward to working with our talented faculty, staff, and students to continue building a strong foundation for academic excellence, personal growth and innovation."

As Head of School, Mauriello is committed to fostering a nurturing environment where students can thrive academically, socially and emotionally. His experience in both academic leadership and extracurricular activities reportedly aligns with Peachtree Academy's mission to develop well-rounded, future-ready students.

Peachtree Academy is reportedly thrilled to have Mauriello at the helm and looks forward to the positive impact they project his leadership will have on the school community.