Peachtree Academy crowns Homecoming Royalty

Peachtree Academy announced the crowning of Logan Wiser as Homecoming King and Jaelin Dominguez as Homecoming Queen during a special halftime ceremony at the Sept. 28 homecoming game. The event, filled with excitement and school spirit, marked a significant moment for the Peachtree Academy community.

Logan Wiser and Jaelin Dominguez, both well-respected by peers and faculty alike, were chosen for their exceptional character, dedication and involvement within the school. In line with Peachtree Academy’s Christ-centered mission, these students are leaders who reflect strong moral values and a commitment to service.

“We are blessed to have Logan and Jaelin represent Peachtree Academy as this year’s Homecoming King and Queen,” said Jim Eidson, Upper School Principal. “Their leadership, both on and off campus, is a true testament to the values we hold dear, and we are excited to see how God will continue to work in their lives.”