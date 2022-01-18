Oxford College opts to begin spring semester classes in remote format

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, Oxford College opted to begin the spring semester in a remote format.



In-person courses may resume Jan. 31, if conditions are permissible, school officials announced in a newsletter. Residence halls have remained open with some students on campus throughout the remote period, although all classes were being held online.

As of Dec. 28, Emory University had moved to its “orange operating status,” which means:

• Nonacademic indoor and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 25 persons or fewer.

• All nonessential events and gatherings should be postponed or moved to a virtual setting.

• Indoor dining is not permitted for any event or gathering.

• Masks are still required in all indoor public and common spaces on campus and strongly encouraged outdoors when in groups.

• The university may revert to a more restrictive operating status should future conditions warrant.

Visitors were being allowed on campus, officials stated; however, “public-facing spaces may enforce additional restrictions or limitations including reduced services, scheduled appointments, or other measures.” Visitors are asked to comply with all COVID-19 protocols when on campus.