Newton’s GSU campus to hold ‘POUNCE Into Your Future’ event

Georgia State University Perimeter College, Newton Campus, is holding the ‘POUNCE Into Your Future: A Day in the Life of College’ event on June 17 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This day is designed for anyone – including non-traditional students – who may be interested in exploring the local college.

More than just recent high school graduates are encouraged to attend. The day is also for those considering going to college after spending time in the workforce, those who may wish to finish a degree that they previously started and left unfinished or even those looking at dual enrollment options.

“Spend a day with us exploring college life, discovering your passion, and engaging in a hands-on, one-day college experience!” states the POUNCE registration form. “It’s not too late, and there’s a place for everyone, regardless of their academic background.”

The registration form also details several activities planned for the day, including two micro classes with real professors, a student panel, discussion regarding paying for college and other advising activities. A keynote address will be delivered by Bob Mackey.

The event is free, and lunch will be provided. It will take place at GSU Perimeter College, Newton Campus at 239 Cedar Lane in Covington. Register at bit.ly/3GEdjnZ.