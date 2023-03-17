Newton High School names top 10 graduates for 2023

Newton High School has announced the names of the top 10 graduates of the Class of 2023.

Leading the way are valedictorian, Dhakiya Knights, and salutatorian, Jade Neal. Each of the top 10 graduates have exciting prospects ahead of them as they prepare for life after high school. See below for each of their plans for the future as well as the person he/she picked as their top teacher during high school.

Top 10 graduates listed in alphabetical order:

Milo Baker — Milo will be attending the Honors College at Augusta University. He plans on majoring in biology and minoring in psychology with a focus in education. He chose Donna Price as his top teacher.

Maryah Battie — Maryah has not chosen which college she will attend as yet but she does plan to major in pre-law. She chose Medina Cooper-Swass as her top teacher.





Milan Browning — While Milan has not decided which college she will attend her intended studies are finalized. She plans to major in biomedical engineering on the pre-med track. She chose Duane Williams as her top teacher.





Cydnee Howson — Cydnee will be attending Kennesaw State University in the fall. She plans to major in exercise science. She chose Victoria Lockhart as her top teacher.





Briana Jones — Briana has not finalized her college of choice yet, but she does plan to major in business. She chose Heather Henderson as her top teacher.





Makenzie Joseph — Mackenzie is undecided on her college of choice though she does know her focus of study — she will major in biology or biomedical physiology on a pre-med track. She chose Alainna Evans as her top teacher.





Dhakiya Knights — the valedictorian of the Newton High School Class of 2023, Dhakiya plans to major in neuroscience at either Mercer University or Yale University. She selected Laura Lambert as her top teacher.





Marnessia Lewis — Marnessia plans to attend Kennesaw State University to major in psychology. She chose Zach Ames as her top teacher.





Jade Neal — the salutatorian of the Newton High School Class of 2023, Jade plans to major in computer science at Georgia Tech. She chose Charles Ardis as her top teacher.





Jenny Rodriguez — Jenny has not selected her college as yet although she does know she wants to major in political science. She chose Rachel Barkley as her top teacher.

Congratulations to the Newton High School Class of 2023 Top 10 Graduates.