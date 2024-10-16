Newton High School names Homecoming Court

Newton High School has named its 2024 Homecoming Court. Seated Left to Right - Ta’Mia Holmes (12), Denise Walker (12), DeVonae Browning (12), Aniya Wren (12), MeKailyn Harris (12)

Standing Left to Right - Ebou Juwara (9), Christopher Cobbs (10), Devontay Quashie (11), Gianni Archat (12), Victor Kirkland (12), Marcus Barker (12), Marshall Haynes (12), Jordyn Lucas (11), Peyton Clark (10), Gabrielle Mattis (9).

The Rams will hold its Homecoming game on Saturday, Oct. 19 at Sharp Stadium at 5 p.m. where the King and Queen will be crowned.