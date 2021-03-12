Newton County students, officials see ‘topping out’ of new Eastside High School

The new Eastside High School building is quickly becoming a reality for students and staff as construction is well underway at the new facility.



On Wednesday, March 10, representatives of both Eastside High School’s student government and varsity football team were on hand to witness the “topping out,” or installation of the final steel beam for the facility.

They were joined by Newton County School Superintendent (NCSS) Samantha Fuhrey, Eastside Principal Jeff Cher and members of the NCSS Operations Division.

Michael Barr, chief operations officer for Newton County Schools, said construction is expected to be completed at the end of this year.

“We wanted the students to be a part of this special occasion as this is their future school,” Barr said. “The topping out ceremony provides a way for the students and staff to begin to connect with the future home of Eastside High School.

“The last beam was actually taken to Eastside High School earlier in the week so students and staff could sign it before its placement. Once placed, the beam will complete the steel frame of the building.”

The site for the $59 million project is on Ga. Highway 142 near the intersection of U.S. Highway 278.

Cher said students and staff members “were excited to sign the beam.”

“Their names and signatures will be forever etched in the foundation of what I know will be an outstanding facility,” Cher said.

“We’re anxiously awaiting the opening of the new home of the Eastside Eagles and we appreciate being invited to participate in the installation of the final beam of the new school.”



