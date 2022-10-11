Newton County student named to state school superintendent's advisory panel

ATLANTA — Eastside High School junior Janiyah Wallace is among 67 students statewide that State School Superintendent Richard Woods selected to serve on his 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council.

Wallace and the other students will meet with Woods to provide feedback on the impact of state policies in the classroom, a news release stated.

Members of the Student Advisory Council will also discuss other education-related issues, serve as the superintendent’s ambassadors to their respective schools, and participate in service projects to benefit schools and students.

“It is extremely important to me to receive direct feedback from those impacted by the decisions I make,” Woods said. “Our purpose at the Georgia Department of Education is to open up opportunities for students. Building relationships with the Student Advisory Council members helps me ensure our policies are meeting their intended purpose, and allows me to make decisions that will benefit children throughout the state.”

Each year, any student in grades 10-12 attending a Georgia public school may fill out an application to be considered for the Student Advisory Council. The application includes short essay prompts that allow students to share their ideas for public education.

The council includes students from every Regional Educational Service Agency (RESA) region in Georgia; students from rural, suburban, and urban schools are represented.

Because the Georgia Department of Education works to ensure the council is representative of students in all regions of the state and selects members based on the strength of their essay answers, in some cases, multiple students from a district or school may be selected.

The first 2022-2023 Student Advisory Council meeting will be held at the Georgia Department of Education’s offices in November. Selected students will receive details via email.