Newton County Schools superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III receives extension

NEWTON COUNTY – Newton County Schools (NCS) superintendent Dr. Duke Bradley III has received a three-year contract extension.

The announcement of Bradley’s extension came during the Board of Education’s regular meeting on July 23. The extension also comes after Bradley received high marks in his first performance evaluation.

As part of his contract, Bradley will receive a cost of living adjustment of 3.5 percent on top of his base salary of $222,000.

The board opted to unanimously approve the extension.

Board chair Abigail Coggin shared her thoughts on the extension via an NCS press release.

"We are pleased with the strides that Dr. Bradley has made,” Coggin said. “His commitment to transparency, community engagement, and strategic planning has laid the groundwork for sustained excellence."

Bradley first joined NCS in 2023 after succeeding former superintendent Samantha Fuhrey. He previously served as chief of staff for Henry County Schools.

Ever since Bradley took over, he has made it a clear focus for the school system to not only focus on the present but the future as well.

Bradley introduced a comprehensive 90-day entry plan report in February. The report focused on the district’s strengths and opportunities for future improvement.

"There is a foundation of excellence in our district, but there is also a need to elevate overall academic performance," Bradley said. "This will demand sustained persistence and long-term commitment, and I am dedicated to seeing this work through.”



