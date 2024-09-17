Newton County Schools Reports Growth in AP Program Participation and Success

Newton County Schools (NCS) has announced growth and achievement in its Advanced Placement (AP) program. Not only have more students been enrolled into Advanced Placement courses, but student performance in the program has steadily improved as well.

Advanced Placement (AP) refers to individual courses of study that expose students to college- level coursework and examinations. The courses are designed to be rigorous and cover subjects for the purpose of advancing critical thinking and advanced problem-solving. Excelling in AP studies means that a student has not only achieved high scores on AP exams, but also signifies readiness for the challenges of higher education.Key data highlights from NCS’ Advanced Placement performance includes the following:• Participation Increased by 12.7 percent: More students than ever are taking advantage of the AP courses offered by Newton County Schools, showcasing their dedication to academic challenges and readiness for college-level coursework.• Exams Taken Increased by 21.6 percent: The number of AP exams administered across the district saw a significant rise, indicating a growing interest and commitment to advanced studies among students.• Pass Rate (Scores 3+) Increased by 6 Percentage Points: The district’s overall AP exam pass rate, reflecting scores of 3 or higher, improved by 6 percentage points, demonstrating enhanced student performance and effective instructional strategies.• AP Scholar with Distinction and with Honor Awards: Thirty-two NCS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Distinction Award by earning an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on five or more of these exams. Additionally, twenty-seven NCS students qualified for the AP Scholar with Honor Award by earning an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP Exams taken, and scores of three or higher on four or more of these exams.Eastside High School Leads the Way: Eastside High School (EHS) made particularly noteworthy gains:• Exams Taken Increased by Nearly 200: EHS students took 193 more AP exams this year, a testament to the school’s strong academic environment and student engagement.• Pass Rate Increased by 9 Percentage Points: EHS also saw a remarkable 9 percentage point increase in its AP exam pass rate, further highlighting the success of its students and faculty.“We are thrilled to see such positive trends in our Advanced Placement program,” said Abigail Coggin, Chair of the Board of Education. “Our Board cares deeply about improved performance outcomes, but we also care about increasing access to specialized academic programming. These results are in direct alignment to our stated priorities, and it is nice to see signs of improvement which we hope will lead to sustained progress and success over time.”