Newton County Schools reports 91 percent graduation rate for 2024

According to data released by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), Newton County School System’s (NCSS) four-year, cohort graduation rates continued to best the state rate in 2024. The district’s overall graduation rate for 2024 was 91 percent. All three high schools, Alcovy, Eastside and Newton also topped the state rate.

The four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate defines the cohort based on when a student first becomes a freshman. The rate is calculated using the number of students who graduate within four years and includes adjustments for student transfers. According to the GaDOE, the state calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is:

• The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by

• The number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class

Graduation rates for the schools, district, and state, are listed below:



2024 Graduation Rates School/Group 2024 Graduation RateAlcovy High 87.72 percentEastside High 94.03 percentNewton High 92.07 percentDistrict 91 percentGeorgia 85.4 percent

“Our students’ remarkable achievements, as reflected in this year’s graduation rates, are a testament to their hard work, resilience, and commitment to excellence,” said Newton County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Duke Bradley, III. “Surpassing the state graduation rate is no small feat, and I couldn’t be prouder of their dedication. These results would not be possible without the support and guidance of our teachers and staff—at every level, from elementary through middle and high school. Their tireless efforts ensure that our students are not only prepared to succeed in high school but are equipped with the skills and knowledge they need for success beyond graduation. I commend every member of the Newton County Schools team for their role in this accomplishment.”



“The success of our students is a reflection of the incredible dedication and teamwork we see across Newton County Schools,” added Abigail Coggin, Chair of the Newton County Board of Education. “Reaching a 91 percent graduation rate and surpassing the state rate at all three of our high schools, is something we can all be proud of. This accomplishment highlights the commitment of our teachers, staff, and families who support our students every step of the way. I’m proud of our graduates and excited to see the bright futures ahead of them. Together, we’re making a real difference in the lives of our students and in our community.”