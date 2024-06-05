Newton County Schools fortifies front office leadership going into school year

NEWTON COUNTY – During a special called meeting on Wednesday, the Newton County Board of Education made several hires to fortify its front office going into the 2024-25 school year.

Perhaps the most surprising hire came internally, as Dr. Shannon Buff has been hired as the executive director of school leadership for Newton County Schools (NCS).

Buff has been the principal of Newton High School since the 2017 school year and has been with NCS for nearly 20 years. She was recently named 2024 Georgia State Principal of the Year.

Buff will start her new role on July 1.

Director of public relations Sherri Partee confirmed to The Covington News that Newton High School will be searching for a new principal as a result of this hire.

Also shifting roles internally will be Shundreia Neely. She will become the executive director of teaching and learning.

Neely had previously served as director of secondary education for NCS.

Two other hires were made during the meeting.

Tracy Blackburn will serve as chief of learning and leadership, while Lauren Lamont was hired as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning.

While not recognized at the special called meeting, the board also approved the hire of Dr. Gregory Brown as new principal of Heard-Mixon elementary school on June 5.

Brown was most recently principal of Live Oak Elementary School, where he served for the last two years. He will succeed Dr. Angelia Cameron, who retired.

In a NCS press release, Brown expressed his excitement about the move.

"Heard-Mixon Elementary School has established itself as a 'destination school' with a committed and passionate staff,” Brown said. “I am humbled by the opportunity to lead this amazing group of educators and to contribute to the ongoing success of Heard-Mixon.”



