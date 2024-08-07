Newton County Schools announces 2024-25 school-level Teachers of the Year

Newton County Schools (NCS) and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce have announce the 2024-25 school level teachers of the year. These teachers will now participate in the county program with the winner serving as the NCS 2025 Teacher of the Year.

Over the summer, each of the nominees worked on their district Teacher of the Year essay packet, which required each teacher to answer several questions about their educational background, teaching philosophy and style of teaching. On Tuesday, Sept. 10, and Wednesday, Sept. 11, each teacher will participate in a 20-minute interview to be conducted by a panel of volunteer judges.



Once scores from the essays and interviews are tallied, three finalists will be determined (the teachers with the three highest combined scores). On Tuesday, Sept. 17, the Teacher of the Year selection committee will observe each of the three finalists teaching in their classroom setting. The teacher with the highest combined score on the essay, interview, and observation, will be announced as NCS 2025 Teacher of the Year during a special ceremony at Porter Performing Arts Center on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at 4:45 p.m. As such, all 23 Teachers of the Year will be recognized at the reception at Porter Performing Arts Center and presented with a commemorative plaque from the Coca-Cola Bottling Company. Each of the two runners-up will receive a crystal award from the Newton County Chamber of Commerce. The 2025 Newton County Teacher of the Year will receive a crystal award and check for $1,000 from the Chamber of Commerce. NCS will also provide a monetary award for each of the school system’s 23 Teachers of the Year. NCS’ 2025 Teacher of the Year will represent the district in the Georgia Teacher of the Year program.

NCS provided thanks to a number of sponsors in the Teacher of the Year Program including: Abbey Hospice; Archer Aviation; AT&T; BD; Beaver Manufacturing; Newton County Board of Commissioners; Bridgestone; Center Parc Credit Union; City of Covington; Dualdeko; Edgar Law Firm; General Mills; Georgia United Credit Union; Ginn; Georgia Piedmont Technical College; High Priority Plumbing; Keenan Media; Longleaf Hospice; Main Street Land & Properties; Meta; Michelin; Newton College & Career Academy; Newton County Water & Sewer Authority; Newton County IDA; Newton Federal; Nisshinbo; Northside; Onyx MS Group, Oxford College; Piedmont Newton; Pinnacle Bank; SK Microworks; Rivian; Snapping Shoals EMC; SteelCo; Sunbelt Builders; Synovus; Takeda; The Center; The Covington News; Thomas & Hutton, Truist; and United Bank.



The following have been named 2024-25 Teacher of the Year at the school level.



2024-2025 Teachers of the Year

East Newton Elementary: Christina Hart-Spinks

Fairview Elementary: Yolanda Canty

Flint Hill Elementary: Wendy Shivers

Heard-Mixon Elementary: Mary Jane Millwood

Live Oak Elementary: Quisha Tooles

Livingston Elementary: Mary Lynn Custer

Mansfield Elementary: Michelle Green

Middle Ridge Elementary: Amethyst Fort

Newton County STEAM Academy: Wendi Carnes

Oak Hill Elementary: Samora Howard

Porterdale Elementary: Jennifer Lollar

Rocky Plains Elementary: Shameka Howell

South Salem Elementary: Heidi Grady

West Newton Elementary: Ronee Jordan

Clements Middle: Faith Parker

Cousins Middle: Deborah Olabiyi

Indian Creek Middle: Deatrice Willis

Liberty Middle: Miranda McNeal

Veterans Memorial Middle: Camihya Ray

Alcovy High: Brian Coates

Eastside High: Heather Wood

Newton High: Kencovia Jean-Baptiste

Newton College & Career Academy: Taylor Moody

"Teachers are the cornerstone of our educational system, and their dedication to nurturing and inspiring our students is invaluable,” said Duke Bradley, III, Superintendent of Newton County Schools. “We are immensely proud of this year’s school-level Teachers of the Year for their exceptional commitment to education and their profound impact on our students' lives. Their passion and excellence exemplify what it means to be an educator in Newton County."



"Our teachers go above and beyond every day to create engaging and supportive learning environments for our students,” said Abigail Coggin, chair of the Newton County Board of Education. “The recognition of our school-level Teachers of the Year is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the positive difference they make in our community. We are grateful for their exceptional commitment to excellence in education.”

