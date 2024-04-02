Newton County School System celebrates five district Governor's Honors finalists





Five Newton County Schools’ high school students, representing each of Newton County Schools’ high schools, have been named finalists for the 2024 Governor’s Honors Program (GHP). As such, they have been selected to attend the Georgia Governor’s Honors Program (GHP) — a residential summer program for gifted and talented high school students who will be rising juniors and seniors.

GHP offers instruction that is significantly different from the typical high school classroom. It is designed to provide students with academic, cultural and social enrichment necessary to become the next generation of global critical thinkers, innovators and leaders.

GHP is held in mid-summer (mid-June to mid-July) as a residential educational experience on a college or university campus. This year’s program will be hosted by Georgia Southern University from June 16 to July 13. Students will attend classes in the mornings and afternoons in specific areas of study, and then participate in a wide variety of social and instructional opportunities every evening. Meals and rooms are provided by the program.

Students interested in attending must participate in a series of interviews and should be able to speak eloquently and in great detail about the subject they choose. They are students who desire to work with their subject outside of school and go above and beyond. Students may be nominated in Communicative Arts (ELA), all the Foreign Languages, Math, Science, Social Studies, Dance, Music, Theater, Visual Arts, Engineering and Agriscience.

Students selected to attend the 2024 Governor’s Honors Program include the following:





Francisco Alvarado

Junior

Alcovy High, NCCA STEM Institute

Subject Area: Engineering with a concentration in programming





Aoqi Xu

Sophomore

Alcovy High, NCCA STEM Institute

Subject Area: Mathematics





Tallis Howard

Sophomore

Eastside High

Subject Area: World Languages with a concentration in Latin





Nicol Vives

Junior

Newton High, NCCA

Subject Area: Agricultural Research, Biotechnology and Science





Bailey Stover

Sophomore

Newton High

Subject Area: Social Studies





“Congratulations to our students for their well-deserved recognition as finalists in the 2024 Georgia Governor’s Honors Program,” said Dr. Duke Bradley III, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “Their dedication is evident in their selection across a range of subject areas, such as Engineering, Mathematics, World Languages, Communicative Arts, Social Studies, Visual Arts, and more.

“It is noteworthy that all Newton County Schools’ high schools had at least one finalist selected, showcasing the depth of talent across our district. As finalists, they are chosen to attend this prestigious program, and I’m proud of their commitment to advancing their knowledge and skills. I appreciate the hard work put forth by each student and wish them success in the Governor’s Honors Program. Their achievements bring pride to the Newton County School System.”

Abigail Coggin, chair of the Newton County Board of Education, commended the finalists on their achievement.

“We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements in becoming finalists for the 2024 Governor’s Honors Program,” Coggin said. “Their dedication and talent reflect the excellence we strive for in Newton County Schools. Congratulations to all our finalists, and we look forward to their continued success in the program.”