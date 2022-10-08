Newton County School System better than state on graduation rate

COVINGTON, Ga. — Newton County School System’s (NCSS) four-year, graduation rates continued to best the state rate in 2022.

According to data released by the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE), both Alcovy and Newton high schools increased their graduation rates to 89% and 92%, respectively, in the 2021-22 school year. Eastside maintained its 91% rate.

The four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate defines the cohort as the students within a school’s freshman class who graduate within four years and includes adjustments for student transfers both in and out.

According to the GaDOE, the state calculates a four-year adjusted cohort graduation rate as required by federal law. This rate is:

• The number of students who graduate in four years with a regular high school diploma, divided by,

• The number of students who form the adjusted cohort for the graduating class

Graduation rates for the schools, district, and state, are listed below:

GRAD RATE 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022



Alcovy HS 84% 85% 89% 85% 89%

Eastside HS 91% 87% 89% 91% 91%

Newton HS 87% 88% 91% 91% 92%

NCSS 87% 87% 90% 89% 90%

State 82% 82% 84% 84% 84%

“Congratulations to each of our high school students, families, teachers, staff, and leaders,” said Samantha Fuhrey, superintendent of Newton County Schools. “To say that I am proud of their efforts to ensure students graduate well-rounded and prepared for the future is an understatement!

"Our school system teachers and leaders work diligently to support students, early and often, on their journeys to reach this very important milestone. This year’s four-year cohort graduation rate for the school system is the highest graduation rate we have ever experienced in a time when the state’s graduation rate has remained flat. It’s just incredible!

"The Class of 2022 set the bar high for all of the subsequent classes; not only did they reach the highest graduation rate yet, but they also earned more the $75 million in academic, athletic and fine arts scholarships. I am so proud of them, and I am looking forward to watching future graduating classes inch closer to a 100% graduation rate!”

For more information on graduation rate, contact Allison Jordan, NCSS director of Research, Evaluation and Accountability at Jordan.allison@newton.k12.ga.us.