Newton County School Board asks community for survey participation in superintendent search

COVINGTON, Ga. — The search for Newton County Schools’ next superintendent began shortly after the district’s current leader Samantha Fuhrey announced her retirement last month after a 10-year stint at the district’s helm.

The NCSS Board of Education has promised as much transparency as legally possible in the search, and has also vowed to include the input of the Newton County community in its search. To do that, the Board has constructed an anonymous, nine-question survey that it’s asking all interested people to participate in.

A statement provided by the BOE states: “The Newton County Board of Education requests community input on the qualifications for the next Superintendent of Schools. All employees, parents/guardians, school stakeholders and Newton County community residents are asked to participate in a brief, anonymous survey regarding the search for our superintendent.”

Click here to view and complete the anonymous survey.