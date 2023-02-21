Newton-area residents earn degrees from Georgia State University

ATLANTA — More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2022 semester at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.
Graduates from the Newton County area included:
MASTER'S DEGREE
Faith Derricott of Covington earned a Master of Science degree in Biology
Houston Freeman of Social Circle earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations Management
Catrina Hilliard of Covington earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education, with a concentration in Behavioral/Learning Disabilities
Brandi Marcocci of Covington earned a Master of Business Administration degree in the Dual MBA/Master of Health Administration Program program
BACHELOR'S DEGREE
James Addae of Covington earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance
Autumn Astin of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice
Macharia Belgrave of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice and a minor in Psychology
Jonathan Blackwell of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice
Bailey Brothers of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Science
Jamie Cagle of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree
Zachary Chambers of Porterdale earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences, with a concentration in Geology
Daveanna Fraser of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Public Health
Brandon Gregory of Covington earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship
Mya Ireland of Social Circle earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio
Victoria Jacobs of Covington earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History
Gabino Luna of Covington earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences
Milan Macek of Covington earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems
Jacqise Roberts of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Chemistry
Vraj Shah of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science
Kaitlin Smith of Covington earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a concentration in Creative Writing
Dionne Stokes of Covington earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Real Estate
Jadaya Vines of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Science
Savannah Walker of Social Circle earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Music
ASSOCIATE'S DEGREE
Nadia Ahmed of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree
Deena Barnes of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Meredith Biles of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Danielle Blackwell of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Hannah Brooker of Social Circle earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Demetra Childers of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree
Nena Coody of Covington earned an Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology degree
Kennadi Davis of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Jacob Duvall of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree
Gabriel Foster of Covington earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in History
Alisia Griffin of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Jane Gross of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Abigail Higdon of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree
Tami Ann James of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Jimmil Johnson of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology
Ansley Johnston of Covington earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in English
Dekariah Kelly of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Leanna Kent of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Breanna Kines of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Jada Lawrence of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Kinesiology And Health
Sha'Khyara Lee of Covington earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film
Shenequa Manuel of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Fernando Ortiz of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Mathematics
Vadim Patrashko of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Liloutie Ramotar of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Early Childhood Education
Sierra Ray of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree
Abigail Scharf of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Sport Management
Shemar Seivright of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree
Carolyn Smith of Social Circle earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Brittany Stewart of Oxford earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration
Madison Taylor of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree
Yerania Tesis-Aguilar of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Early Childhood Education
Jacob Thomas of Oxford earned an Associate of Science degree
Laterica Valentine of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Nayib Willis of Covington earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film
Tia Woodland of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Kayla Wyatt of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions
Georgia State University, an enterprising urban public research university, is a national leader in graduating students from widely diverse backgrounds, news release stated.
The student body of nearly 52,000 demonstrates that students from all backgrounds can achieve at high rates with unsurpassed connections to the city's business, government, nonprofit and cultural organizations.