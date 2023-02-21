Newton-area residents earn degrees from Georgia State University

ATLANTA — More than 3,000 students graduated from Georgia State University during the fall 2022 semester at the associate's, bachelor's, master's, specialist and doctoral levels.



Graduates from the Newton County area included:

MASTER'S DEGREE

Faith Derricott of Covington earned a Master of Science degree in Biology

Houston Freeman of Social Circle earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Operations Management

Catrina Hilliard of Covington earned a Master of Arts In Teaching degree in Special Education, with a concentration in Behavioral/Learning Disabilities

Brandi Marcocci of Covington earned a Master of Business Administration degree in the Dual MBA/Master of Health Administration Program program

BACHELOR'S DEGREE

James Addae of Covington earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Finance

Autumn Astin of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice

Macharia Belgrave of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice and a minor in Psychology

Jonathan Blackwell of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice, with a concentration in Crime and Justice

Bailey Brothers of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Science

Jamie Cagle of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Zachary Chambers of Porterdale earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Geosciences, with a concentration in Geology

Daveanna Fraser of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Public Health

Brandon Gregory of Covington earned a Bachelor of Interdisciplinary Studies degree in Media Entrepreneurship

Mya Ireland of Social Circle earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Art, with a concentration in Studio

Victoria Jacobs of Covington earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in History

Gabino Luna of Covington earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Managerial Sciences

Milan Macek of Covington earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Computer Information Systems

Jacqise Roberts of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Chemistry

Vraj Shah of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Computer Science

Kaitlin Smith of Covington earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English, with a concentration in Creative Writing

Dionne Stokes of Covington earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Real Estate

Jadaya Vines of Covington earned a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in Biological Science

Savannah Walker of Social Circle earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology, with a minor in Music

ASSOCIATE'S DEGREE

Nadia Ahmed of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree

Deena Barnes of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Meredith Biles of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Danielle Blackwell of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Hannah Brooker of Social Circle earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Demetra Childers of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree

Nena Coody of Covington earned an Associate of Science in Radiologic Technology degree

Kennadi Davis of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Jacob Duvall of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree

Gabriel Foster of Covington earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in History

Alisia Griffin of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Jane Gross of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Abigail Higdon of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree

Tami Ann James of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Jimmil Johnson of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology

Ansley Johnston of Covington earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in English

Dekariah Kelly of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Leanna Kent of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Breanna Kines of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Jada Lawrence of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Kinesiology And Health

Sha'Khyara Lee of Covington earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film

Shenequa Manuel of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Fernando Ortiz of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Mathematics

Vadim Patrashko of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Liloutie Ramotar of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Early Childhood Education

Sierra Ray of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree

Abigail Scharf of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Sport Management

Shemar Seivright of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree

Carolyn Smith of Social Circle earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Brittany Stewart of Oxford earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Business Administration

Madison Taylor of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree

Yerania Tesis-Aguilar of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Early Childhood Education

Jacob Thomas of Oxford earned an Associate of Science degree

Laterica Valentine of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Nayib Willis of Covington earned an Associate of Arts degree with studies in Film

Tia Woodland of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

Kayla Wyatt of Covington earned an Associate of Science degree with studies in Health Science Professions

