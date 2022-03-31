NCSS, Social Circle schools named 2022 AP Honor Schools

Four Newton County-area high schools were among 239 named as Advanced Placement (AP) Honor Schools for 2022 by State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

The 2022 AP Honor Schools were named in eight categories, based on the results of 2021 AP courses and exams.

Newton-area schools and the categories in which they were included were:

• AP Humanities Schools — Alcovy High School and Newton High School were listed among schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one English Language Arts course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.

• AP Challenge Schools — Social Circle High School was included among schools with enrollments of 900 or fewer students and students testing in AP English, math, science, and social studies.

• AP STEM Schools — Alcovy High School, Eastside High School and Newton High School were included with schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, and AP Computer Science Principles)

“We are committed to expanding opportunities for Georgia students, including in advanced and accelerated coursework,” Superintendent Woods said. “I offer my sincere congratulations to each of this year’s AP Honor Schools, and thank each teacher, student, and school leader who worked hard to create strong AP opportunities in these Georgia schools.”

AP exams are administered by the College Board, which also administers the SAT.

AP courses are one of several ways Georgia students can access college-level learning at the high school level. Students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam may receive college credit.

Georgia Department of Education began recognizing AP Honor Schools in 2008.